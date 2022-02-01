Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $96,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $822.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $886.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $897.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).