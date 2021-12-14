BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.03. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?