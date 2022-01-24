Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 20,812 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3,468.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

EPD stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

