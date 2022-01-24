Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $205,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,601.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,877.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,827.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

