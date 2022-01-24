Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000.

IJJ opened at $105.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

