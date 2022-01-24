Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 235.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $656.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?