Benchmark Begins Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

