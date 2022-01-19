Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 48,163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Benchmark Electronics worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

