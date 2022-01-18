Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

