Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,063 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).