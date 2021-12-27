Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $698.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.32 and a 200-day moving average of $616.88. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).