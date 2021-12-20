BENQI Market Cap Hits $47.81 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $47.81 million and $21.87 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.85 or 0.08287477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,816.43 or 1.00130290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.