Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.40 ($81.35).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €60.00 ($67.42) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($59.78) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($82.43). The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

