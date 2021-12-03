Berenberg Bank Boosts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 5,225

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,890 ($63.89) to GBX 5,225 ($68.26) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

Future stock opened at GBX 3,486 ($45.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,518.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,339.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

