Berenberg Bank Raises Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target to €9.00

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ROVVF stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

