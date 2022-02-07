Berenberg Bank Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €16.50 ($18.54) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

Shares of PSM traded down €0.16 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €13.50 ($15.17). 741,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.03. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.77 ($14.35) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More