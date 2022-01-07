Berenberg Bank Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.75 ($180.40).

Shares of SU stock opened at €172.04 ($195.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.07. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

