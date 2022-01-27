Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 6.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.65. 8,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,879,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $569.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after acquiring an additional 392,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 825,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings