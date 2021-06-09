Berkley W R Corp (WRB): Price Now Near $75.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WRB

Currently, WRB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, WRB ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WRB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WRB’s price is down $-0.6 (-0.79%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on WRB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WRB’s price action over the past 90 days.