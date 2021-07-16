Berkley W R Corp (WRB): Price Now Near $76.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WRB

Currently, WRB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, WRB ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WRB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WRB’s price is up $0.16 (0.21%) from the day prior. WRB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Berkley W R Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WRB: Daily RSI Analysis For WRB, its RSI is now at 100.

WRB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For WRB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WRB may find value in this recent story:

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release

W.R. Berkley (WRB) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

