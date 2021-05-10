Berkley W R Corp (WRB): Price Now Near $81.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WRB

At the time of this writing, WRB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. WRB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, WRB ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WRB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WRB’s price is up $0.5 (0.61%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WRB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Berkley W R Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

