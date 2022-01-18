Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY): Price Now Near $3.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BGRY

At the time of this writing, BGRY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-5.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BGRY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BGRY ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

BGRY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BGRY’s price is down $-0.21 (-5.38%) from the day prior. BGRY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BGRY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BGRY: Daily RSI Analysis BGRY’s RSI now stands at 0.

BGRY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

