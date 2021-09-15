Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY): Price Up $0.25 (3.65)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (1.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BGRY

At the time of this writing, BGRY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (1.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, BGRY ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BGRY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BGRY’s price is up $0.25 (3.65%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Berkshire Grey Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BGRY: Daily RSI Analysis BGRY’s RSI now stands at 35.7664.

BGRY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

