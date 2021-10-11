Berry Global Group Inc (BERY): Price Up $0.55 (0.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.2 (0.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BERY

At the moment, BERY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BERY has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on BERY; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, BERY ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BERY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BERY’s price is up $0.55 (0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BERY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BERY: Daily RSI Analysis BERY’s RSI now stands at 30.3665.

BERY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

