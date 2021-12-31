BEST Inc (BEST): Price Down $-0.01 (-1.25)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEST

Currently, BEST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BEST has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, BEST ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BEST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BEST’s price is down $-0.01 (-1.25%) from the day prior. BEST has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. BEST Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BEST: Daily RSI Analysis BEST’s RSI now stands at 49.4725.

BEST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

