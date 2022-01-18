BEST Inc (BEST): Price Now Near $0.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BEST

At the moment, BEST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-4.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, BEST ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BEST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BEST’s price is down $-0.06 (-6.85%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BEST’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BEST: Daily RSI Analysis BEST’s RSI now stands at 31.8247.

BEST and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

