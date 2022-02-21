Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Body

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

