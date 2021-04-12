Beyond Meat Inc (BYND): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.04)% Over Past Day, Up $1.68 (1.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BYND

At the moment, BYND (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.68 (1.31%) from the hour prior. BYND has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BYND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BYND’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.04%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BYND has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Beyond Meat Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For BYND News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BYND may find value in this recent story:

Beyond Meat gains after announcing major European retail expansion

Beyond Meat (BYND) announces a significant product distribution expansion within thousands of European retail locations this spring. The company says its products are available at approximately 122K retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide.The new product distribution in Europe includes Sainsbury’s nearly doubling its distribution of the Beyond…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

