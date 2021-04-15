Beyond Meat Inc (BYND): Price Now Near $136.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BYND

At the time of this writing, BYND (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.32%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BYND has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BYND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BYND’s price is up $1.63 (1.21%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on BYND; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Beyond Meat Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For BYND News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BYND may find value in this recent story:

These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market