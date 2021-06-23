Beyond Meat Inc (BYND): Price Now Near $148.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BYND

At the moment, BYND (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. BYND has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BYND ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

BYND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BYND’s price is up $0.22 (0.15%) from the day prior. BYND has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BYND’s price action over the past 90 days.