BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 138,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

