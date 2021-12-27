Big Lots Inc (BIG): Price Now Near $42.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BIG

At the moment, BIG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.8 (1.9%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BIG has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, BIG ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BIG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BIG’s price is up $0.63 (1.49%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BIG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BIG: Daily RSI Analysis For BIG, its RSI is now at 50.5435.

BIG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

