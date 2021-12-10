Big Lots Inc (BIG): Price Now Near $45.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BIG

BIG (Get Ratings)’s 45.7 Big Lots Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. BIG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, BIG ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

Currently, BIG’s price is up $0.86 (1.93%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BIG has seen its price head up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on BIG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Big Lots Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BIG: Daily RSI Analysis BIG’s RSI now stands at 69.1729.

BIG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

