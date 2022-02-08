Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,477 ($19.97). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,457 ($19.70), with a volume of 233,190 shares changing hands.

BYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.96) to GBX 1,720 ($23.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,604.73. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.58), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,951,994.59).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

