BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC): Price Now Near $33.57; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BIGC

Currently, BIGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BIGC has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, BIGC ranks 213th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BIGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BIGC’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.86%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. BigCommerce Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BIGC: Daily RSI Analysis For BIGC, its RSI is now at 84.4086.

BIGC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error