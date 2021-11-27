Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.48

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.48 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.25. The stock has a market cap of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

