Bilibili Inc (BILI): Price Now Near $108.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BILI

Currently, BILI’s price is up $1.5 (1.4%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BILI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BILI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BILI’s price is up $10.3 (10.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BILI’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market