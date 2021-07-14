Billcom Holdings Inc (BILL): Price Now Near $190.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BILL

At the time of this writing, BILL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BILL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BILL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, BILL ranks 281st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BILL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BILL’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BILL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BILL: Daily RSI Analysis For BILL, its RSI is now at 53.1915.

BILL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

