Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.22

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.22 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.64). Billington shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.64), with a volume of 21,524 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.22. The firm has a market cap of £25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

