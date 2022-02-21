Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Body

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.67. 2,154,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

