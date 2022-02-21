Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Body

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 469,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. 20,298,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).