Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $397.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

