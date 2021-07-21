BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH): Price Now Near $459.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TECH

Currently, TECH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.54 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TECH ranks 314th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

TECH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TECH’s price is down $-7.89 (-1.69%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. BIO-TECHNE Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TECH: Daily RSI Analysis TECH’s RSI now stands at 51.0114.

TECH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TECH News Traders

Investors and traders in TECH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Hedge Funds Are Souring On Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has seen […]

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market