BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH): Price Up $5.12 (1.06)% Over Past Day, Up $4.8 (0.99)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TECH

Currently, TECH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.8 (0.99%) from the hour prior. TECH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TECH ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

TECH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TECH’s price is up $5.12 (1.06%) from the day prior. TECH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TECH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TECH: Daily RSI Analysis For TECH, its RSI is now at 100.

TECH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market