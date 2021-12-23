Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $3.82 on Monday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com