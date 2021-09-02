Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX): Price Now Near $16.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BCRX

At the moment, BCRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. BCRX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BCRX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BCRX ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BCRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BCRX’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.06%) from the day prior. BCRX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BCRX: Daily RSI Analysis BCRX’s RSI now stands at 97.8048.

BCRX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For BCRX News Traders

Investors and traders in BCRX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

US Government Exercises Option To Buy Additional Doses Of BioCryst’s Flu Med

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: BCRX) Rapivab (peramivir injection) The govt will pay approximately $7 million for the Antiviral influenza therapy. The Rapivab purchase will supply the Strategic National Stockpile. The order is part of a $34.7 million contract the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded in 2018 to procure up to 50,000 doses of Rapivab over

