Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. dropped their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

