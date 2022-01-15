Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,453 shares.The stock last traded at $233.80 and had previously closed at $225.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

