BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.52. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.73.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Articles