BioNTech SE (BNTX): Price Now Near $229.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BNTX

At the time of this writing, BNTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.5 (2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BNTX has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BNTX ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BNTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BNTX’s price is up $13.69 (6.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BNTX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. BioNTech SE’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.